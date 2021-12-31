Colorado blazes force thousands from homes

At least six people injured in the fires as winds fan flames through Colorado grasslands

Thousands of Colorado residents evacuated their homes as wildfires raged on Thursday, burning more than 500 homes, according to officials.

"We know that approximately 370 homes in the Sagamore subdivision... have been lost. There's a potential of 210 homes lost in Old Town Superior," Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said.

Winds in excess of 100 miles per hour helped spread the blaze, leading to calls to evacuate the towns of Louisville and Superior, some 20 miles from Denver.

The National Weather Service described the situation as “life-threatening.” Later reports hailed the end of the heavy winds, which fanned the flames through the grassy region.

At least six people who suffered burns were hospitalized. The fires scorched at least 1,600 acres of land in Boulder County.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency, bringing an immediate influx of disaster emergency funds.

Several fires began earlier in the day, some of which were reportedly started by fallen power lines. While the first fire that broke out was brought under control, other fires colored the sky with black smoke and an orange glow by later in the day.

Fires in December are a rare occurrence, although a particularly mild autumn with little precipitation preceded a dry winter. A drought has affected the region for years.

Scientists warn severe natural disasters will continue due to global climate change.