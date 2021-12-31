Biden, Ukraine president to speak on Sunday

The announcement comes a day after Biden spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin

United States President Joe Biden plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, a White House official announced Friday.

The announcement comes a day after Biden spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about reducing tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border.

The official said Biden would reaffirm support for Ukraine, discuss Russia's military build-up on its borders, and review preparations for diplomatic efforts to calm the situation in the region, Reuters reported.

The 50-minute call between US and Russia on Thursday had leaders exchanging warnings over Ukraine.

Biden warned his Russian counterpart of a harsh US response to any invasion of Ukraine, while the Kremlin leader said anti-Moscow sanctions would be a "colossal mistake."

Some 100,000 Russian troops are massed near the country’s border, where Putin already seized the Crimea region in 2014 and is accused of inciting a pro-Russian separatist war that erupted that year in the east.

Moscow describes the troop presence as protection against the expansion of NATO, although Ukraine has not been offered membership in the military alliance.

The call set the stage for lower-level engagement between Russia and the United States, including a security meeting on January 9-10, followed by a Russia-NATO session on January 12.