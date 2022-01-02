Dr. Fauci: Near 'vertical increase' in US Covid cases

Fauci says 'We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases'

On Sunday, top United States medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned hospitals could still be overwhelmed by Covid patients due to an omicron infection surge, although early studies signal illness from the variant is less severe.

“Even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with omicron than it is with delta, there is still the danger that you will have a surging of hospitalizations that might stress the healthcare system,” the official said during an interview with CNN.

During a separate appearance, he cautioned that the number of infections was on the rise, with data pointing to a significant increase in US cases.

“We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases,” Dr. Fauci told ABC News.

“If you look at the uptick, it is actually almost a vertical increase,” he warned, adding that “We're now at an average of about 400,000 cases per day. Hospitalizations are up.”

Pointing to South Africa’s experience with the variant, the official also expressed hope that the number of infections will peak within a few weeks before starting to decline.

“They had a major surge, but, as quickly as the surge went up, it turned around,” he explained to ABC News.