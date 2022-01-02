Poll: 34% of US says violence against gov't can be justified

Two-thirds of Trump supporters continue to believe that Biden is not the legitimately elected president

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy, and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday.

The January 6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of Donald Trump, was "a harbinger of increasing political violence," and American democracy "is threatened," according to two-thirds of those surveyed for a CBS News poll.

Meantime, Americans' "pride" in their democracy dropped sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 54 percent now, a Washington Post/University of Maryland survey found.

With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that violent action against the government can sometimes be justified - the largest percentage in decades.

The results underscore the seemingly almost irreconcilable views dividing American society, which President Joe Biden - who took office 14 days after the Capitol rioting - promised to overcome.

Two-thirds of Trump supporters continue to believe that Biden is not the legitimately elected president.

Trump addressed thousands of supporters shortly before the Capitol assault, telling them the election was "rigged" and that they should "fight like hell."

Some 60 percent of those polled say Trump bears a heavy responsibility for the invasion of the Capitol just as lawmakers were set to certify Biden's victory.