Biden to deliver remarks on first anniversary of US Capitol riot

Vice President Harris will also speak on Thursday to commemorate January 6, 2021 attack

US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday to mark the one year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, by a mob of supporters of former US president Donald Trump.

The White House said on Sunday that Vice President Kamala Harris will also speak on Thursday.

After attending a rally on the National Mall featuring a speech by Trump, a crowd of people walked to the Capitol grounds. There they breached the building seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results by disrupting a joint session of Congress gathered to count the Electoral College ballots and certify Biden's win.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week a slate of events around the US Capitol to commemorate one of the darkest days in US history, including a prayer and moment of silence on the House floor.

"These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness," Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

So far, the Justice Department has slapped criminal charges on more than 700 people in connection with the riot — with the number growing in what is the largest criminal investigation in American history.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477796096516648961 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Four people died on the day of the riot, and a US Capitol police officer died the next day from wounds sustained defending the Capitol. Hundreds of officers were wounded in the assault, and four officers have since taken their own lives.

Fresh polls released ahead of the anniversary show a nation deeply concerned about the health of American democracy and still divided over the results of the 2020 presidential election, with two-thirds of Trump supporters continuing to believe that Biden is not the legitimately elected president.

Trump announced last month that he will be holding a news conference on Thursday at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida to mark the anniversary.

Speaking at the rally before the riot, the former president said that he would never concede the November 3 election and told his supporters to "fight like hell."