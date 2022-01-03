Two of Trump's children subpoenaed in New York probe

The office is investigating whether the company fraudulently inflated the values of its real estate holdings

New York's attorney general subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump as part of her civil probe into former US president Donald Trump's business practices and namesake company, it was disclosed Monday.

Letitia James also subpoenaed Trump himself. Lawyers for the Trump family seek to block her from questioning the former president and his children, according to the filing.

Lawyers for the family were not immediately available for comment, according to Reuters.

Trump sued James last month to block her civil probe into the Trump Organization, accusing the Democrat of partisan politics and referring to the matter as a "witch hunt."

James is investigating whether the company fraudulently inflated the values of its real estate holdings to obtain bank loans, and reduced the values to save on taxes.

James' probe is related to, but separate from, a criminal probe by the Manhattan district attorney into the Trump Organization's business practices. James joined that probe last May.

In October of 2020, James' investigators interviewed another one of Trump's sons, Eric, a Trump Organization executive, as part of the probe.

James' office is also looking at similar issues relating to his hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles.