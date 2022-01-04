Israel weighs Palestinian-American entry in US visa talks

Interior Minister Shaked says that a visa deal could potentially be agreed upon by February 2023

A senior Israeli official confirmed on Tuesday that the state is ready to allow Palestinian-Americans to travel through the country more easily - an initiative being prompted by an in-progress United States visa deal.

Palestinian-Americans attempting to reach Israel from abroad sometimes are denied entry to the country, and others encounter lengthy security procedures when using the country’s airports.

This prompts many Americans of Palestinian descent to instead head to Jordan in order to travel by plane.

Changes brought by the requirements of the United States' Visa Waiver Program could potentially provide Palestinian-Americans the ability to instead engage in easier air transit through Israel.

“The Shin Bet (Israeli security service) can handle it, and in the context of the visa waivers - if that process does indeed happen - an American who also has Palestinian citizenship will be able to enter Israel like any American,” Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked explained to reporters.

She said that a visa deal could potentially be agreed upon by February 2023.

The minister also announced that her team is working to resolve US concerns on intrusive scrutiny of Arab-Americans at Israel’s airports.

Ned Price, the spokesperson for the US State Department, touched on the visa initiative’s developments on December 28, explaining the country would “continue to work with Israel toward fulfilling the equal treatment of all Americans... seeking to enter or transit through Israel.”