Canada to compensate indigenous children taken from families

The two agreements, worth $31.5b, are for the indigenous children and to reform the welfare system

Canada announced Tuesday that two agreements totaling $31.5 billion were reached to compensate First Nations children who were taken from their families and put into the child welfare system.

The agreements also call to reform the system that removed the children and deprived them of services they needed.

Half of the compensation, over $15.5b, will reach hundreds of thousands of Canadian indigenous children, with the other half to reform the system over the next five years.

The consensus comes almost 15 years after the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society (F.N. Caring Society) brought forward a human rights complaint.

Separately, the Canadian Human Rights Tribune found that children and family services repeatedly discriminated against First Nations children, such as under-funding services on reserves which led to the removal of children from their homes.

Canada admitted that its systems were discriminatory, but previously continued to fight orders to pay compensation and fund reforms.

Justice Minister David Lametti said Tuesday that Canada will drop its appeals once the agreements are finalized.

The reform initiative includes almost $2000 per child for preventive care and provisions for children in foster care to receive support beyond the age of 18.

“I see it as words on paper,” executive director of the F.N. Caring Society Cindy Blackstock told Reuters, adding that such compensation may not address deep-rooted problems.

"I judge victory when I can walk into a community and a child is able to say to me, 'My life is better than it was yesterday.”