Biden to warn US against becoming nation of political violence

President will mark first anniversary of Capitol riot with speech from building's Statuary Hall

President Joe Biden will mark the anniversary Thursday of the January 6 storming of Congress by Donald Trump's supporters with a plea to save the United States from becoming a country where political violence is the "norm."

Speaking from Statuary Hall in the Capitol — the scene of violent assaults by a Trump mob trying to stop certification of Biden's 2020 election win a year ago — the president will warn of a dark future unless Americans defend democratic elections.

"Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?" Biden will ask, according to excerpts given to reporters.

"Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?" the veteran Democrat will continue.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation," he will say, urging Americans to "recognize the truth" and not live "in the shadow of lies."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will call out Trump's "lies" in propagating the conspiracy theory that he was the real winner of the election and will recall his "horror" at the events on that "dark day."

The event, where Vice President Kamala Harris will also speak, is scheduled for 9:00 am (1400 GMT), followed in the afternoon by a prayer vigil.