US: Biden slams Trump for ‘web of lies’ in Jan 6 speech

Biden says 'It's wrong. It's undemocratic. And frankly it's un-American,'

During a speech marking the one year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots, United States President Joe Biden condemned Donald Trump - calling the actions of the former commander-in-chief and his supporters “un-American.”

Speaking from the US Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Thursday morning, Biden said Trump “tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob reached the Capitol.”

“But they failed. They failed. And on this day of remembrance, we must make sure that such an attack never, never happens again,” the president urged.

On January 6, 2020, hundreds of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol building in an attempt to halt Biden’s presidential transition.

In his remarks, Biden condemned his predecessor for refusing to accept the results of the election “because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.”

“A former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” Biden announced.

“He's done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest and America's interest,” the commander-in-chief continued.

“The former President and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote and subvert our elections. It's wrong. It's undemocratic. And frankly it's un-American.”