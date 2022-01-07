US employment growth misses expectations in December

Analysts forecast a much more robust gain in payrolls, but the result fell far short

US employment increased less than expected in December amid worker shortages and job gains could remain moderate in the near term as spiraling COVID-19 infections disrupt economic activity, according to the Labor Department.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 jobs last month, the Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday.

Analysts forecast a much more robust gain in payrolls, but the result fell far short, instead showing other key metrics like labor market participation and racial employment disparities making little improvement last month.

However, the number of unemployed people in the world's largest economy dropped by 483,000 in the month and by 4.5 million over the course of 2021, closing in on where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic caused mass layoffs, according to the Labor Department report.

The below-expectations job gains in December likely reflect labor shortages as well as anomalies with the so-called seasonal adjustment, used by the government to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data.