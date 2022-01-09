US vows ‘severe consequences’ if Iran harms those sanctioned

'We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran'

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a statement cautioning that Iran would face “severe consequences” if any of the Americans sanctioned by Tehran on Monday are harmed.

“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens,” Sullivan announced on Sunday.

“We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran. Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 52 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences.”

It was unclear why Sullivan referred to 52 people sanctioned, as Tehran announced it imposed sanctions on only 51 people one day prior.

On Saturday, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans - including US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley - over the 2020 assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The sanctioned were designated as such for “their role in the terrorist crime by the United States against the martyred General Qasem Soleimani and his companions and the promotion of terrorism and violations of fundamental human rights,” according to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

On Monday, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi also promised to take revenge if former US president Donald Trump is not trialed for his role in the Soleimani killing.