At least 19 dead in New York City apartment fire: mayor

'This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed in modern times,' NYC mayor says

A massive fire ripped through a high-rise apartment building on Sunday in the New York City borough of the Bronx, killing at least 19, including nine children, Mayor Eric Adams said.

"This is a horrific and painful moment for the city," Adams told reporters. "This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed in modern times."

According to local news station ABC 7, the five-alarm fire started in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a 19-story high-rise building just before 11 am on Sunday.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a press conference earlier in the afternoon that 32 people were taken to hospitals in life-threatening condition, mostly from smoke inhalation, and that at least 63 people were injured in total.

Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to the mayor, confirmed to the Associated Press that more than 60 people were injured and that 13 people were still hospitalized in critical condition.

This is a developing story