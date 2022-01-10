US, Russia hold high-stakes talks on Ukraine

The negotiations come amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine

Top US and Russian officials held crucial talks Monday with tensions soaring over Ukraine and security demands from Moscow, but there was little hope of a diplomatic breakthrough.

The high-stakes negotiations come amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor Ukraine and with Moscow demanding wide-ranging concessions from Washington and its NATO allies.

Monday's talks in Geneva launch a week of diplomacy between Russia and the West after Moscow amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border, drawing the United States into a Cold War-style stand-off.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov opened their meeting at the US mission in Geneva at 8:55 am (07:55 GMT).

A convoy of black vehicles with Russian diplomatic plates arrived shortly before and was ushered through the large iron gates under a billowing US flag.

The two diplomats already met informally in the Swiss city on Sunday evening, with Ryabkov afterwards telling Russian news agencies the first meeting was "difficult."

On Monday, state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Ryabkov as saying he feared Washington was not taking Moscow’s demand of an end to NATO’s eastward expansion seriously.

Pointing to a 2008 promise by NATO to consider membership for Ukraine and others, Ryabkov said: "Are they ready to give legal guarantees that this country, as well as other countries... will not join NATO?"

"I have a rather pessimistic forecast in this regard."

Sherman said on Twitter that the talks were underway, but there would be little progress without others at the table.

"The US will listen to Russia's concerns and share our own, but we have been clear we will not discuss European security without our allies and partners," she said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480454298093948929 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In the talks on Sunday, Sherman stressed "the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances," the State Department said.