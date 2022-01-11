US: Historic first as patient receives pig heart transplant

The experimental procedure marks the first successful operation of its kind

A patient with a new transplanted heart - taken from a genetically altered pig - is recovering following a historic eight-hour operation at the University of Maryland Medical Center in the United States.

The surgery, which occurred in Baltimore on Friday, marks the first successful operation of its kind.

Transplant recipient David Bennett Sr. elected to undergo the experimental surgery as a last resort option given that his life-threatening heart disease condition made him too sick to receive a human heart from a donor.

“I said, ‘We can’t give you a human heart; you don’t qualify. But maybe we can use one from an animal, a pig,” Dr. Bartley Griffith, director of the medical center’s cardiac transplant program, told The New York Times.

“It’s never been done before, but we think we can do it.”

The development could help fight the shortage of organs in the US - where dozens of people die every day waiting for transplants.

Xenotransplantation procedures - which involve tissue and organ transplants from animals to humans - are not new to the medical field.

Heart valves from pigs are already commonly used in transplants, and through scientific advancements in the fields of gene-editing and cloning, organs produced by genetically modified pigs are now less likely to be rejected by patient’s bodies.

Bennett is said to be recovering well, with no signals of organ rejection reported in the first 48 hours following the surgery.