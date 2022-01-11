White House: US insurers must cover eight at-home Covid tests per person monthly

The measures are aimed to make testing more accessible to Americans facing widespread Covid outbreaks

Insurance companies will be required to cover eight over-the-counter at-home Covid tests per person each month starting Saturday, the Biden administration announced Monday.

The White House also said that there are no limits to the number of Covid tests, including at-home tests, that insurers must cover if they are ordered or administered by a health care provider.

The measures are aimed to make testing more accessible to Americans facing widespread Covid outbreaks due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Biden outlined plans in December to distribute 500 million at-home Covid tests, as well as implement new federal testing sites.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday that Americans should be able to order that at-home tests online later this month, noting that all contracts for 500 million rapid tests should be awarded over the next two weeks.

The administration announced that insurers are still required to reimburse tests purchased by consumers outside of their network, at a rate of up to $12 per individual test.

It was not immediately clear what incentives were offered to insurers to agree to the plan. The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

The contract awards bring the total of test kits ordered to over 50 million, a White House official said.