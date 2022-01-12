Guantanamo Bay’s controversial legacy, 20 years later

O’Hanlon says 'We haven’t figured out legally what to do with some of them'

Michael O’Hanlon, the Philip Knight Chair in Defense and Strategy at the Brookings Institution, spoke with i24NEWS on the factors impacting the continued detainment of inmates still held in Guantanamo Bay 20 years after 9/11.

A team of experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council recently called on the United States to close its most notorious detention facility.

O’Hanlon said that the prisoners are still in Guantanamo Bay because “we haven’t figured out legally what to do with some of them.”

“There is an unwillingness in the Congress to see any site within the proper 50 states of the United States be designated to hold these individuals, who include Khalid Sheikh Mohammed - the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks,” the expert said.

Those remaining at the detainment facility include inmates “who have not been repatriated, or who are otherwise considered to be so dangerous, or so integral to the original plot that we just didn’t want to trust even an ally with them.”

Additionally, in some cases, the classified or “shaky” nature of information regarding an inmate’s case prevents the possibility of a conventional trial in a criminal court.

Because Guantanamo Bay is in Cuba, the US is able to circumvent its domestic law - which prevents the indefinite detainment of individuals without charges - and keep inmates imprisoned within the facility.

However, O’Hanlon said that “more than 90 percent have been otherwise dealt with - either released, or incarcerated throughout the criminal justice system, or sent to other countries.”