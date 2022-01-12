US firms fear constant liability from ‘take-home’ Covid lawsuits

'Take-home' Covid lawsuits seek damages from companies over violating safety protocols

With Covid cases surging at world-record rates in the United States, businesses voiced their concerns that a California court ruling could increase the likelihood of companies being sued for infections.

A ruling on December 21 allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See’s Candies Inc. by the family of Arturo Ek, who died in April 2020 from Covid.

See’s employed his wife, Matilde, who said she was infected by Covid while working alongside sick coworkers, and then passed it onto her husband at home.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478719508785377281 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The ruling is the first by an appeals court to allow a “take-home” Covid lawsuit, which seeks damages from businesses over violating safety protocols and setting off a chain of infections.

While See’s ruling is only binding in California, it could offer guidance to judges in other states, legal experts said.

Business groups warned in court papers filed before the decision that such a ruling could prompt lawsuits by anyone infected in a circle of people, calling it a “never-ending chain” of liability.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1426008631829536771 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The appellate court’s ruling could open up California employers to frivolous Covid-related lawsuits that will further dampen the ability of small businesses in particular to recover," said Kyla Christoffersen Powell, president of Civil Justice Association of California.

There have been at least 23 take-home Covid lawsuits filed across the US - generally alleging negligence toward safety protocols - and current defendants include Amazon, Walmart, and Royal Caribbean Cruises.