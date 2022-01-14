California denies parole to RFK's Palestinian assassin Sirhan

Newsom described the 1968 assassination as 'among the most notorious crimes in American history'

Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that likely changed the course of American history.

Newsom made the announcement after a California review board in August recommended Sirhan be released from prison, subject to review by the board's legal staff and by the governor himself.

"After carefully reviewing the case, including records in the California State Archives, I have determined that Sirhan has not developed the accountability and insight required to support his safe release into the community," Newsom stated.

Newsom described the assassination as “among the most notorious crimes in American history,” causing not only suffering to Kennedy's loved ones but also “great harm to the American people.”

“Mr. Sirhan killed Senator Kennedy during a dark season of political assassinations, just nine weeks after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder and four and a half years after the murder of Senator Kennedy’s brother, President John F. Kennedy.”

Sirhan was previously denied parole 15 times.

A Palestinian immigrant, Sirhan said at the time of the assassination that his actions were motivated by Kennedy's support for military sales to Israel.