Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill fails in US Senate

'Only immediately imposing sanctions can change Putin's calculation,' says Senator Ted Cruz

The US Senate failed to pass a bill to impose sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Thursday.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, maintained 55 in favor and 44 against the bill and needed 60 votes to pass.

The vote spanned nearly seven hours as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer considered options on voting rights legislation.

The vote came after Senator Robert Menendez proposed an alternative bill on Wednesday that would impose sweeping sanctions on top Russian government and military officials if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat who originally co-sponsored Nord Stream 2 sanctions legislation with Cruz, voted against his bill saying it risked breaking unity in Washington and in Europe over Russian aggression against Ukraine, Reuters reported.

She believes Cruz's legislation would "drive a wedge" between the US and its allies, mainly Germany.

The US, as well as Ukraine and Poland, oppose the pipeline, which would deprive Kyiv of transit fees as well as increase Moscow's leverage over Europe.

"Only immediately imposing sanctions can change Putin's calculation, stop a Ukrainian invasion, and lift the existential threat posed by Nord Stream 2," Cruz said, according to Reuters.

The $11b Nord Stream 2 pipeline would send Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Europe via Germany.