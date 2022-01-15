Hostages held at gunpoint in Texas synagogue

The incident appears to be ongoing

A gunman interrupted a prayer service and took hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, local media reported on Saturday.

It was unclear how many people were inside the building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Colleyville police department said its SWAT team was conducting operations in the area.

The prayer service was streamed live on Facebook; a man can be heard on the stream saying "If anyone tries to enter this building, I’m telling you… everyone will die.”

More to follow