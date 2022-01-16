Texas synagogue: Hostages released, captor dead

It is not clear whether the captor was killed by law enforcement or if he died by suicide

All remaining hostages held at a synagogue in Texas were rescued Saturday night following an intense 12-hour standoff between police and the captor, who disrupted a religious service that morning.

A hostage rescue team from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) breached the synagogue and secured the hostages in the city of Colleyville, west of Dallas.

According to Colleyville’s Police Chief Michael Miller, the gunman was dead.

The assailant initially took four people hostage, including the rabbi, at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

One hostage was released unharmed six hours later, before the others.

Local media reported that they heard an explosion and short bursts of gunfire from the scene before Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the crisis was over.

"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Abbott said on Twitter.

The FBI confirmed the identity of the gunman but did not disclose it, and declined to verify the cause of his death.

Negotiators from the FBI opened contact with the man, who said he wanted to speak with a woman in federal prison.

A US official told ABC News the captor claimed to be the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year prison sentence in the US for shooting at soldiers and FBI agents.

However, Siddiqui’s lawyer denied such claims.

United States President Joe Biden was briefed on the case, and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted that he was praying for the safety of the hostages.

"Let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate - we will stand against anti-Semitism and against the rise of extremism in this country," Biden said in a statement.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a US-Muslim advocacy group, called the “latest antisemitic attack” an act of “pure evil.”