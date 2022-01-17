US urges ‘dialogue’ with North Korea in Seoul, Tokyo call

Kim urges North Korea to 'cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities and instead engage in dialogue'

The United State’s special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, called government officials in both Japan and South Korea on Monday to reiterate Washington’s support and discuss Pyongyang’s most recent missile launch.

Seoul said two suspected ballistic missiles were fired into the ocean Monday from North Korea’s Sunan airport - news which drew alarm from Washington.

The test-fire marks the hermit kingdom’s fourth such launch this January, and prompted the US to urge Pyongyang to instead communicate diplomatically during the trilateral call.

Kim spoke with South Korea’s peninsula peace envoy Noh Kyu-duk and Funakoshi Takehiro, director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau within Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, Kim “reaffirmed the US commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as its ironclad commitment to the defense of its allies, the ROK and Japan,” according to a press release from the US State Department.

He stressed that North Korea’s weapon tests contradict the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483082232696868872 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The official also “called on the DPRK to cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities and instead engage in dialogue, underscoring the United States’ continued openness to meeting the DPRK without preconditions,” the announcement said.

Kim, Noh, and Funakoshi pledged to continue cooperating in the future.