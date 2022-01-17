Poll: half of Americans 'frustrated' with Biden's presidency

49 percent are disappointed, 25 percent said they felt calm, and only 25 percent were satisfied

A new poll by CBS News/YouGov found that half of Americans are frustrated by Joe Biden's presidency.

According to the poll, 50 percent are frustrated, 49 percent are disappointed, 25 percent said they felt calm, and only 25 percent were satisfied.

Biden's approval rating at the one-year mark is at 44 percent, staying in the 40s since this fall. His approval rating was in the 60s at the start of his term, dropping after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Among those who think the economy is bad, a resounding 80 percent blame it on inflation, and more than half (53 percent) blame Biden's policies.

A majority of respondents (65 percent) believe that the Biden administration is not focusing enough on inflation, with 63 percent stating that their opinion of Biden would improve if he lowered inflation.

However, 76 percent of those polled said their opinion would not improve if he succeeded in passing his "Build Back Better" bill.

The $1.75 trillion social spending bill is stalled in Congress, with the Senate unable to muster enough votes to pass the legislation.

The bill would, among other things, fund universal pre-school education, expand the tax credit for children, and fund several initiatives aimed at combating climate change.