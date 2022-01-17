US vows to hold Yemen’s Houthis ‘accountable’ for UAE attack

Sullivan says the US 'will work with the UAE and international partners to hold them accountable'

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a statement Monday on the recent Houthi-claimed attack on the United Arab Emirates, vowing to hold Yemen’s rebel faction accountable for the strike.

“The United States strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, which killed three innocent civilians,” Sullivan said.

The attack, which the Houthis said was conducted through the use of drones and missiles, killed three people as fuel trucks exploded.

Yahya Sarea, a military representative for the rebel group, said the strike was part of a mission that targeted a number of “sensitive and important” areas within the UAE, Reuters reported.

“The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this attack, and we will work with the UAE and international partners to hold them accountable,” Sullivan promised.

“Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory,” he added.

The attack on the UAE prompted many others to denounce the Houthi strike - the foreign ministries of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia released statements expressing solidarity with their Gulf neighbor.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the strike poses a threat to ‘regional stability,’ according to AFP.