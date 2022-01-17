US senators promise solidarity and weapons for Ukraine

'We will impose crippling economic sanctions, but more important, we will give the people of Ukraine the arms'

A group of United States senators promised solidarity and weapons while visiting Ukraine on Monday, warning Russian President Vladimir Putin against launching a new military offensive against the country.

Kyiv and its Western allies sounded the alarm after Russia amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, pressing the US for security guarantees.

Last week, it was revealed that the US obtained the information that Russia was planning a false-flag attack on Ukraine.

"We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," a US official said Friday, on condition of anonymity.

Russia denies planning a new military offensive.

"I think Vladimir Putin has made the biggest mistake of his career in underestimating how courageously the people of Ukraine will fight him if he invades," Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters, according to Reuters.

"And we will impose crippling economic sanctions, but more important, we will give the people of Ukraine the arms, lethal arms they need to defend their lives and livelihoods," he said after the delegation met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

These weapons could include Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles, small arms, and boats, he said.

"And so our message is: there will be consequences if he chooses to violate the sanctity of this democracy," Senator Amy Klobuchar added.