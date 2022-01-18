Texas synagogue first welcomed captor until he revealed gun

Rabbi Cytron-Walker says 'Some of his story didn't quite add up, so I was a little bit curious'

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker initially welcomed the Texas synagogue gunman and made him tea before the captor revealed his weapon and took worshippers hostage, according to a new interview.

Cytron-Walker, the rabbi who conducts services at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, first sat down with the gunman when he entered the synagogue.

“When I took him in, I stayed with him. Making tea was an opportunity for me to talk to him,” the rabbi explained to CBS on Monday.

“In that moment, I didn't hear anything suspicious. Some of his story didn't quite add up, so I was a little bit curious, but that's not necessarily an uncommon thing.”

But then the visitor - identified as Malik Faisal Akram - uncovered his weapon.

The rabbi said he “heard a click - and it could have been anything - but it turned out it was his gun.”

Cytron-Walker described how he and the other worshippers fled by using his knowledge of FBI hostage training - the rabbi waited for the right moment, then threw a chair towards Akram.

“When I saw an opportunity where he wasn't in a good position, I made sure that the two gentlemen who were still with me, that they were ready to go, (and that) the exit wasn't too far away,” the rabbi said.

“I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired.”