Over a thousand people attend rally in support of Texas synagogue

The rally was held at a church not far from the community of Beth Israel

More than a thousand people of diverse faiths and backgrounds gathered Monday evening at a church five miles north of Colleyville, Texas, to show solidarity with the nearby Jewish community, targeted by a hostage-taker on Saturday.

“Even though very few of us are doing well right now, we will get through this,” said Beth Israel synagogue Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who is among four people who were taken hostage at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

The assailant, Malik Faisal Akram, was seeking the release of a Pakistani prisoner who is serving an 86-year sentence for terrorism in a nearby prison. He was killed in a shootout with FBI agents after the last three of four hostages managed to escape from the synagogue.

At the vigil, Rabbi Cytron-Walker was greeted with a long standing ovation from the audience before delivering a speech in which he thanked the thousands of people who supported his community after the incident.

"It's amazing for us to know that our little congregation in Colleyville, Texas, which no one had ever heard of before, is supported in this journey," he said.

“I know this violation of our spiritual home has been traumatic for each of us,” Cytron-Walker continued. "We're going to take the next step. We're going to comfort each other."

The ceremony, which was attended by Imam Azhar Subedar, who is the spiritual leader of the Plano mosque, not far from Colleyville, was then followed by a recital of songs and prayers in English and Hebrew, conducted by current and past presidents of the community center.