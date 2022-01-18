US probing Alibaba for national security risks

The probe is focused on US users' personal information and intellectual property, and if China could access it

The United States is reviewing e-commerce giant Alibaba’s cloud unit to determine whether it poses a risk to US national security, according to people briefed on the matter.

As the US government ramps up scrutiny of Chinese technology companies’ dealings with US firms, President Joe Biden’s administration is investigating how Alibaba stores US clients’ data.

The probe is focused on vulnerable personal information and intellectual property, as well as whether China’s government could gain access to it.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483439793547751431 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to Reuters, US regulators could ultimately force the Chinese multinational technology firm to take measures to reduce the risks posed, or prohibit American users at home and abroad from using the service altogether.

Former president Donald Trump’s Commerce Department was already concerned about Alibaba’s cloud business, and the Biden administration launched a formal review after taking office.

Alibaba’s US cloud unit is relatively small, with annual revenue of less than an estimated $50 million, according to research firm Gartner Inc.

However, if regulators do decide to block transactions between US firms and Alibaba Cloud, it would damage one of the company's most promising businesses and deal a blow to its reputation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483428851090960385 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A small office within the Commerce Department, known as the Office of Intelligence and Security, is leading the probe.

It was created by the Trump administration to ban or restrict transactions between US companies and internet telecom, and tech companies from “foreign adversary” nations.

The office is particularly focused on Chinese cloud providers, amid growing concern over the potential for data theft and access disruption by Beijing.