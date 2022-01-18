US imposes sanctions on Hezbollah-linked businessmen in Lebanon

'Through businessmen, Hezbollah gains access to material and financial support to fund its acts of terrorism'

On Tuesday the United States imposed sanctions on three businessmen with ties to Hezbollah.

The Treasury Department added Adel Diab, Ali Mohamad Daoun, Jihad Salem Alame, and their company Dar Al Salam for Travel & Tourism to its sanctions list, the department said in a statement.

"Through businessmen like those designated today, Hezbollah gains access to material and financial support through the legitimate commercial sector to fund its acts of terrorism and attempts to destabilize Lebanon's political institutions," the Treasury said.

"This action comes at a time in which the Lebanese economy faces an unprecedented crisis and Hezbollah, as part of Lebanon’s government, is blocking economic reforms and inhibiting much-needed change for the Lebanese people."

Lebanon's economy has been in crisis since 2019 when it collapsed under debt. It plunged to a new low last week, and a large portion of the nation was driven into poverty.

The country's Cabinet will hold its first meeting in three months next week, local media reported Monday, after Hezbollah and Amal ended their boycott of the government body over the weekend.

Their boycott of the Cabinet was over a dispute of the conduct of an investigation into an explosion at Beruit's port in 2020.

The Treasury said Tuesday's action requires all property owned by the three men and their business that is in the United States to be blocked and reported to the department, and that all transactions related to the property by US citizens be prohibited.