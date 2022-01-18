US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

'We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine'

The United States on Tuesday upped its threat assessment of a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, warning ahead of talks between the top US and Russian diplomats that "no option" would be off the table in the subsequent Western response.

"We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "I would say that's more stark than we have been."

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine's borders, diplomatic efforts are intensifying to avert war on Europe's eastern fringe.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Ukraine for talks on Wednesday, with subsequent stops in Berlin to meet European allies on Thursday, and Geneva to sit down with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

Russia insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine, where in 2014 it already seized one province and backed separatist rebels in another region.

However, Moscow's massive build-up of offensive weaponry and troops leaves little doubt that at least a potential assault is being prepared as a way to back the Kremlin's broader aim of preventing pro-Western Ukraine from leaving the Russian sphere of influence.

Among Russia's demands is a pledge from the NATO alliance that it never offer Ukraine membership - something NATO calls a non-starter.

The latest US comments appeared to reflect an increasingly grim view of the standoff.

Putin "clearly is building up a force posture there that provides him multiple options," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "We still don't believe that he's made a final decision."

Psaki blamed the Russian leader, saying "President Putin has created this crisis" and warned again that unprecedented economic sanctions would follow a Russian attack against Ukraine.

"No option is off the table" when it comes to sanctions, she said, warning of an "extremely dangerous situation."