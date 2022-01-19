US to distribute 400 million free N95 masks

'This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history'

The US government will make 400 million non-surgical "N95" masks available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said.

N95 face masks, named because they filter at least 95 percent of particulate matter from the air, will be shipped to pharmacies and community health centers this week and will be available for pick up late next week.

The US government is leveraging the "federal retail pharmacy program," it used for vaccines, the White House said, as well as federally funded health clinics that serve minority groups hit hard by Covid infections and deaths.

Retail chain CVS, with nearly 10,000 US pharmacy locations, plans to distribute free masks, company spokespeople said, according to Reuters.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden and his team faced criticism for not doing enough to foster masking or bolster testing as the omicron variant rages across the country, and hospitalizations hit a new record.

His administration also made free rapid at-home Covid tests available via a website that officially launched on Wednesday.

"This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history," the official said about the masks, which retail for $1 to $2 online.