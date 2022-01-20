English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

US Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to withhold January 6 records

i24NEWS

2 min read
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.
JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFPFormer President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

Only Justice Clarence Thomas sided with the former president to issue a stay on the records' release

The US Supreme Court rejected former president Donald Trump’s request to shield documents relating to the January 6 attack on the country’s Capitol on Wednesday.

Trump had claimed executive privilege in stopping the release of documents sought by a congressional committee into the invasion of Congress by Trump supporters.

Opponents say Trump incited the incident, which happened as then-vice president Mike Pence attended a meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2021 elections.

A federal appeals court previously rejected Trump’s bid to keep the records secret, leading him to go to the Supreme Court.

The court upheld the previous decision in an 8-1 vote. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas was the only judge in favor of issuing a stay.

This comes a day after the congressional committee issued subpoenas to three lawyers including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.