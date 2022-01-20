US Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to withhold January 6 records

Only Justice Clarence Thomas sided with the former president to issue a stay on the records' release

The US Supreme Court rejected former president Donald Trump’s request to shield documents relating to the January 6 attack on the country’s Capitol on Wednesday.

Trump had claimed executive privilege in stopping the release of documents sought by a congressional committee into the invasion of Congress by Trump supporters.

Opponents say Trump incited the incident, which happened as then-vice president Mike Pence attended a meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2021 elections.

A federal appeals court previously rejected Trump’s bid to keep the records secret, leading him to go to the Supreme Court.

The court upheld the previous decision in an 8-1 vote. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas was the only judge in favor of issuing a stay.

This comes a day after the congressional committee issued subpoenas to three lawyers including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.