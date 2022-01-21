Texas synagogue hostage-taker 'prayed for two years' for attack

'I've prayed to Allah for two years for this... I'm coming back home in a body bag'

The Islamist gunman who held four people captive at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended with the hostages escaping unharmed told his family he had prayed for two years to carry out the attack, UK media reported Friday.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in northwest England, was shot dead by the FBI during a siege at Congregation Beth Israel in the small town of Colleyville last Saturday.

The London-based Jewish Chronicle published on its website what it said was a recording of Akram's last phone call with his brother back home, where he outlined his aims.

Akram tells his brother, Gulbar, during the siege, "I've come to die", adding that he wants to "go down as a martyr" and is "bombed up" with "every ammunition."

His brother urges him to give himself up.

Suggesting the attack was long-planned, Akram said: "I've prayed to Allah for two years for this. I'm coming back home in a body bag."

Also on Friday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner released initial information from Akram's autopsy,