Growth of US antisemitism ‘a serious reason for concern’

Shek says 'Suddenly you have these peak events that are very violent… that can cost human lives'

A yearly State of Antisemitism in America report published by the American Jewish Committee found one out of every four Jews in the United States said that they experienced an antisemitic incident.

Daniel Shek, Israel’s former ambassador to France, delivered his analysis on the situation to i24NEWS.

The ex-official outlined how incidents regarding Israel can affect the situation of Jews living outside of the country’s borders by inciting antisemites to engage in hateful activities.

“When there is violence in our region, there are immediate repercussions around the world with the association of antisemites between any Jew anywhere and whatever Israel does,” Shek said.

He cited the recent hostage situation at a Colleyville, Texas synagogue as an example that the world should take note of.

“It… demonstrates that there is a close connection between seemingly harmless, sort of cultural antisemitism - something that sinks into the discourse in any society - and then it moves on to more extreme language, mostly on social media,” Shek explained.

“Then it moves on to more extreme language… and then you have manifestations of it on the walls in big cities, and then suddenly you have these peak events that are very violent… that can cost human lives.”

He cautioned that the trends depicted in the antisemitism report reflect the situation of Europe’s Jewish communities, and should alarm the rest of the world.

“We’ve seen that in Europe for many many years… and we’re seeing a growth in this chain of events in the United States too, and I think that there is a serious reason for concern.”