Antisemitism spikes in 2021, with 30% of incidents in the US

Nearly 50 percent of all global antisemitic incidents took place in Europe

An annual report compiled by the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency found that 2021 was the most antisemitic year of the last decade.

The average number of incidents reported in 2021 was more than ten per day, according to the report. The main incidents were crimes such as graffiti, vandalism, desecration, however, physical and verbal threats and violence comprised almost a third of all documented cases.

Nearly 50 percent of all global antisemitic incidents took place in Europe, and 30 percent in the United States.

Rolene Marks, Head of Public Diplomacy at the International Zionist Organization spoke to i24NEWS about the rise of antisemitism and why the increase took place.

"We are looking at a global pandemic, and traditionally throughout our history, every time there has been some kind of upheaval...we see a rise in antisemitism."

Marks mentioned the trivialization of the Holocaust, and how many people compare vaccine mandates to the tragedy.

On top of that, every time there is a flair-up of tensions between Gaza and Israel, there is a significant amount of antisemitism, Marks told i24NEWS.

"We have the traditional scapegoating of the Jewish people."

When asked why the Covid pandemic spiked antisemitism, Marks blamed conspiracy theories for the rise.

"There is a significant anti-vax movement in countries around the world, saying that this is the Jewish attempt to control us."