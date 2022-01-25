New York: The ‘Blueprint to End Gun Violence’

Shootings in New York City doubled from 2019 to 1,532 in 2020 and increased two percent in 2021

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday a plan to end gun violence as his city reels from the fatal shooting of a police officer and amid a series of violent crimes.

“The Blueprint to End Gun Violence” will increase more officers in New York’s most violence-plagued communities, stem the flow of guns into the city, and appoint anti-gun violence coordinators in every city agency, the former police captain said.

"We are turning our pain into purpose," Adams said at a news conference, referring to a spate of lethal crimes in the city since he was sworn in on January 1.

Two police officers were shot in the New York city of Harlem on Friday, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

In separate incidents, two other officers were shot last week in other cities as well.

Murders and gun violence rates have surged in New York, as for many states in the United States, over the past two years.

New York City reported a 47 percent increase in murders from 2019 to 2020, and another 5.6 percent jump to 488 in 2021.

Shootings doubled from 2019 to 1,532 in 2020, and increased two percent in 2021, according to city statistics.

City authorities confiscate illicit firearms on a regular basis, with 6,000 removed in 2021.

"We have become the dumping ground," Adams said.

The plan will within three weeks put more police officers in 30 of New York City’s 77 precincts, where 80 percent of the city's violence occurs.

Travelers into the city will be screened for illegal guns with facial recognition technology at new “spot checks.”