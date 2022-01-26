Biden administration approves military sale to Egypt

State Department says 'will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States'

Two major sales to Egypt received approval from the US State Department on Tuesday.

They will "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East," the State Department said.

The sale includes 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and related equipment for $2.2 billion, as well as three SPS-48 Land Based Radar and related equipment for $355 million.

With the new equipment, the State Department said, Egypt would be able to respond to internal security and terrorist threats rapidly, as well as assist in rescue missions in the region.

Some $130m in military aid to Egypt was put on hold in September 2021 due to concerns of the Biden administration over the lack of improvements in Egypt’s human rights conditions.

Congressional approval is still required for the sale, and the announcement drew criticisms.

“The government of Egypt has continued to engage in widespread torture, suppression of dissent, and even persecution of American citizens and the families of critics living in the United States,” said Democratic congressmen Don Beyer and Tom Malinowski.

"The human rights conditions President Biden attached to our aid to Egypt were not a multiple choice menu for [Egyptian] President Sisi to choose from — they were meant to be met in full."

“If the Egyptian government cherry picks a few concessions from the president's list, while intensifying its broader campaign of repression, arbitrary detention, and extrajudicial punishments, that would defeat the purpose of the administration's efforts.”