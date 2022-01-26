Report: Liberal US Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire

Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the US Senate, which confirms Supreme Court nominees

Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, the oldest member of the United States Supreme Court at 83, will retire at the end of the court's current term, US media reported on Wednesday.

Breyer authored important rulings upholding abortion rights and healthcare access, helped advance LGBT rights, and questioned the death penalty’s constitutionality.

He found dissent on a court that consistently moved rightward and currently holds a 6-3 conservative majority.

Breyer was appointed to the Supreme Court by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1994. Only conservative Justice Clarence Thomas served longer among the current justices, joining the court in 1991.

Biden pledged during the 2020 election to nominate a black woman to fill any Supreme Court vacancy, in what would be a historic first. Biden's fellow Democrats hold a slight majority in the US Senate, which gets to confirm Supreme Court nominees.

Former president Donald Trump appointed three justices during his time in office, the Senate confirming his appointment of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats in control as current Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.

Confirmation requires a majority vote rather, compared to a previous 60-vote threshold. This change was made by Senate Republicans in 2017.