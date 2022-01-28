Swastikas drawn in Washington train station after Holocaust Remembrance Day

'Your Jewish friends are exhausted and need you as partners in speaking out against antisemitism'

Vandals drew swastikas on the outside walls of Washington's Union Station on Friday, prompting condemnation from Jewish groups and members of Congress and an investigation by law enforcement.

The swastikas were found all over the exterior of the station. A "F**k you Obama" message was also etched on one of the walls.

Amtrak rail service said an investigation is underway.

"The sight of Nazi swastikas in our nation's capital the day after Holocaust Remembrance Day is deeply upsetting," the Jewish Federation of North America responded.

"This is not acceptable. Your Jewish friends are exhausted and need you as partners in speaking out against antisemitism," said Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women.

"This antisemitic and hateful symbol has no place in our society, and to find it in our city the week of International Holocaust Remembrance Day is particularly offensive," lamented the Jewish Federation of Washington.

US Senator Bob Menendez called the vandalism "sickening."

"It is incumbent upon all of us to stand up to the resurgence of antisemitism and ensure that bigotry and hatred receive no safe haven, at home and around the world," US President Joe Biden said Thursday on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A recent Ruderman Family Foundation survey found that 94 percent of American Jews believe there is antisemitism in the United States, and 42 percent say they have experienced antisemitism either directly or through family or friends in the past five years.