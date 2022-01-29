New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and other states to declared a states of emergency

The northeastern United States was lashed by a fierce winter storm on Saturday, dropping heavy snow, causing flooding and widespread power outages.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that wind gusts would reach up to 60 miles per hour, forecasting extremely cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills.

Airlines canceled over 4,500 flights at some of the busiest US and Canadian airports.

New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and other states to declared a states of emergency Friday evening.

Rhode Island banned all nonemergency road travel.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul advised people to stay home, warning of below-zero wind chills after it passes.

“This is a very serious storm, very serious. We’ve been preparing for this. This could be life-threatening,” Hochul said. “It’s high winds, heavy snow, blizzard conditions — all the elements of a classic nor’easter.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams posted videos of himself visiting different boroughs throughout the day, urging residents of The City That Never Sleeps to stay at home. He told local media that the city was handling the storm "like a well-oiled machine," adding, "No street has not been touched."