Hundreds of trucks roll into Canadian capital to protest health restrictions

Truckers joined by other protesters angered not only by Covid curbs but voicing broader discontent

Hundreds of truckers drove into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled "Freedom Convoy" to protest vaccine mandates required to cross the US border among other pandemic restrictions.

The protest is against a rule that took effect January 15 requiring truck drivers entering Canada be fully immunized against Covid-19. Washington imposed the same requirement on truckers travelling from Canada.

Brandishing banners demanding "Freedom" and chanting slogans against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the truckers were joined by thousands of other protesters mobilized not only against Covid-19 restrictions but by broader discontent with the country's Liberal government.

The violent rhetoric used by some of the promoters on social media in the run-up to the protest had worried police, who were out in force.

Due to security concerns, Trudeau and his family left their Ottawa home.

Earlier this week Trudeau said the convoy represented a "small fringe minority" who do not represent the views of most Canadians.