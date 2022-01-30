Trump to pardon January 6 protestors if he wins in 2024

'If it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly'

Former United States president Donald Trump suggested Saturday that if elected in 2024, he would consider pardoning those prosecuted for the January 6 riots on the US Capitol last year.

“If I run and I win, we will treat those people from Jan 6 fairly,” he said, addressing a crowd at a fairground in Conroe, Texas, according to The New York Times.

“We will treat them fairly,” he repeated. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Roughly 700 people were arrested in connection with the riots and 11 were charged with seditious conspiracy, including the founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers.

Trump continued to claim the 2020 election was rigged, bashing the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

“This hasn’t happened to all of the other atrocities that took place recently,” he said, The Washington Post reported.

“Nothing like this has happened. What that ‘unselect’ committee is doing and what the people are doing that are running those prisons, it’s a disgrace.”

During his speech, he also called on his supporters to mount protests in Atlanta and New York if prosecutors in those cities take action against him.

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or corrupt, we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had,” he said, according to the The New York Times.