US senators: deal on Russia sanctions bill possible this week

Senator Menendez calls what he is working on with Senator Risch 'the mother of all sanctions'

Two leading United States senators said on Sunday that they are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions regarding Ukraine - including measures that may take effect before an invasion.

While on CNN's "State of the Union," Senators Bob Menendez and James Risch said they hoped to move the bill forward this week.

"I would describe it as that we are on the one-yard line," using a football reference meaning very close to the goal. "And hopefully, we will be able to conclude successfully."

According to Menendez, there is "no doubt" that there is bipartisan support to provide Ukrainian aid and punish Russia with "severe consequences" if it does invade.

Menendez calls what he is working on with Risch "the mother of all sanctions," including "massive sanctions against the most significant Russian banks."

When asked if an agreement would be reached, he said, "I believe that we will get there."

Some of the sanctions would take effect before any invasion due to Russia's actions, such as cyberattacks on Ukraine and false flag operations to undermine the Ukrainian government.

More crushing sanctions would follow if Russia invades, he said, "but the lethal aid would travel no matter what."

However, senators still have internal disagreements about whether to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

"We're working on that. I think that's going to be the last T-crossed, I-dotted before we put them all across the finish line," Risch said.