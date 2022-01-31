US diabetes death toll tops 100,000 in 2021

'Diabetes... cannot simply be viewed as a medical or health care problem, but also... a societal problem'

More than 100,000 people in the United States died from diabetes in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), marking the second consecutive year of the grim milestone.

The figures come as an expert panel is urging Congress to overhaul diabetes care and prevention.

A report earlier this month called for policy changes to stem the diabetes epidemic, such as promoting the consumption of healthier foods, ensuring paid maternity leave from work, levying taxes on sugary drinks, and expanding access to affordable housing.

In 2019, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in the US as many people were left vulnerable when Covid created new hurdles to accessing healthcare.

According to a Reuters analysis of the CDC data, diabetes-related deaths surged 17 percent in 2020 and 15 percent in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

"The large number of diabetes deaths for a second year in a row is certainly a cause for alarm," said Dr. Paul Hsu, an epidemiologist of the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"Type 2 diabetes itself is relatively preventable, so it's even more tragic that so many deaths are occurring."

The National Clinical Care Commission, created by Congress, said the US must adopt a more comprehensive approach and help people who are already diagnosed to avoid life-threatening complications.

According to the commission, some 37 million people in the US have diabetes and one in three will develop the disease in their lifetime.

"Diabetes in the US cannot simply be viewed as a medical or health care problem, but also must be addressed as a societal problem that cuts across many sectors,” the commission wrote.