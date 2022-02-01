Whistleblower: NSO group offered ‘bags of cash’ for access to US cell networks

'The privacy implications to Americans and national security implications... are vast and alarming'

NSO Group offered “bags of cash” in return for access to cell networks in the United States to track people through their mobile phones, according to a whistleblower’s complaint to the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

The claims by Gary Miller were published Tuesday by the Pegasus Project consortium - which was behind the first expose of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware being used to target individuals around the world - as well as by other major news outlets such as The Washington Post and The Guardian.

Miller’s statements were supported by documents he provided to the DoJ proving the existence of an August 2017 meeting between NSO and Mobileum, where Miller worked in a senior position.

“[NSO] stated explicitly that their product was designed for surveillance,” Miller said in an interview with The Guardian.

“They stated multiple times that their work was authorized by government agencies.”

As the meeting progressed, Miller alleged that in response to a Mobileum official asking about NSO’s “business model,” NSO official Omri Lavie replied, “we drop bags of cash at your office.”

Miller’s allegations were disclosed to federal authorities and to US congressman Ted Lieu, who said he conducted his own due diligence on the claim, only to find it “highly disturbing," The Guardian reported.

“The privacy implications to Americans and national security implications to America of NSO Group accessing mobile operator signaling networks are vast and alarming,” Lieu wrote in a letter to the DoJ.

NSO urged that it had no business with the US mobile security company.

The Pegasus software exploits security vulnerabilities in cellular operating systems to retrieve a device’s contents - from messages to photos, call history, and location data.

NSO previously said it does not know how its clients use its spyware, and that it was only meant to target serious criminals.