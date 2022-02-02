FBI confirms it bought Pegasus tool, but says it saw no use

FBI says it 'works diligently to stay abreast of emerging technologies and tradecraft'

The FBI confirmed on Wednesday that it purchased the Pegasus spyware developed by Israel’s NSO Group, but said the hacking tool was not used in operations.

This marks the first time that the United States agency officially acknowledged possession of the spyware following a number of media reports on its purchase.

A source familiar with the deal disclosed that while the FBI paid for Pegasus, it was not actually used by the agency, according to The Guardian.

The law enforcement office wrote back to the newspaper regarding the reports, and verified that it did procure the hacking tool while suggesting it was purchased in order to remain in the know on developing technology.

“The FBI works diligently to stay abreast of emerging technologies and tradecraft – not just to explore a potential legal use but also to combat crime,” the agency told The Guardian in an emailed statement.

“That means we routinely identify, evaluate, and test technical solutions and problems for a variety of reasons, including possible operational and security concerns they might pose in the wrong hands.”

“There was no operational use in support of any investigation, the FBI procured a limited license for product testing and evaluation only,” the FBI explained.

Pegasus, a hacking tool created by the Israel-based firm NSO Group, allows clients to surveil a target's devices through a zero-click exploit which silently installs the spyware in the background without input from a user.