White House won’t call potential Russian invasion ‘imminent’

Psaki says 'We stopped using it because I think it sent a message that we weren't intending to send'

The chief White House spokesperson said Wednesday that she will no longer refer to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine as "imminent," while insisting that it could still happen "any time."

Press Secretary Jen Psaki sought to unpick a tangle caused by her word choice in a briefing last week when she said the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops massed on the borders could be "imminent."

That drew criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said he wanted to avoid panic.

At her daily briefing on Wednesday, Psaki said "we stopped using it because I think it sent a message that we weren't intending to send, which was that we knew President (Vladimir) Putin had made a decision."

Psaki said that she usually referred to Putin having put troops in a position where they "could invade at any time."

That remains "true," she said, adding that Washington doesn't "know that he's made a decision."

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that although Russia issued statements “on some kind of limited withdrawal” of its forces, Kyiv “cannot confirm any real decrease in the number of troops.”

At the State Department, spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration was "describing in accurate terms what it is we are seeing and the steps that we have been taking in response to that on a defensive and deterrent basis."