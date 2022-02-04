US lawmakers advance China competition bill

'We're positioning the US interest in values to win on the world stage'

US lawmakers voted Friday to greenlight a multibillion-dollar bill aimed at jumpstarting high-tech research and manufacturing, countering China's growing influence and easing a global shortage of computer chips.

The House Democrats' America Competes bill, their version of the Senate-passed $250-billion US Innovation and Competition Act, was approved in a 222-210 vote in the lower chamber.

The legislative push came after the US Commerce Department warned that companies have an average of less than five days' worth of semiconductor chips on hand, leaving them vulnerable to shutdowns.

President Joe Biden wants to invest $52 billion in domestic research and production and, after sitting on the bill since it passed the Senate on cross-party vote in June, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently listed the $350-billion package as a top priority.

"We're positioning the US interest in values to win on the world stage, holding the People's Republic of China accountable for using slave labor, which is a human rights issue and hurts US workers," Pelosi told reporters.

"More American goods made here at home lowers costs and strengthens supply chains for Americans and ensures that America, not the People's Republic of China, writes the rules of the road for the 21st century."

The package would mark a win that Biden would love to be able to trumpet at his State of the Union address on March 1, although it will now need to be reconciled with the Senate version, which could take several weeks.