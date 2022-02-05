US, EU resume trade in mussels, clams, oysters

In 2020, the US was one of the world’s largest seafood exporters, with global sales of $4.5 billion

The United States and the European Union on Friday agreed to resume trade in mussels, clams, and oysters from the end of February after they were halted more than a decade ago.

Trade of bivalve mollusks stopped in 2011 due to differences in food safety regulations, but transatlantic exports will resume for the Netherlands and Spain with the US states of Massachusetts and Washington.

Shellfish producers in other US states and EU nations can apply for export clearance as well.

The European Commission, which oversees trade for the 27 EU countries, said it adopted relevant legislation.

With the US Food and Drug Administration, the commission carried out audits in 2015 and recommended that the food safety systems for raw mollusks in the US states and EU countries could be considered equivalent.

"It shows that our efforts to forge a positive, forward-looking trade agenda with the US are paying off," said EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovski.

Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative, said the agreement was a positive step in US-EU trade relations.

In 2020, the US was one of the world’s largest seafood exporters, with global sales of $4.5 billion.

Last year, its seafood product exports to the EU exceeded $900 million.

US Representative Suzan DelBane said the deal would support an industry that directly employs over 3,200 Washington state residents.

"Before this trade freeze, Washington was exporting hundreds of thousands of pounds of shellfish to the European Union annually," said DelBene.